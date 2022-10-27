Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Reports 164 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,788

 The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 81,30,866 on Thursday after 164 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,382, an official said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 9:25 pm

 The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 81,30,866 on Thursday after 164 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,382, an official said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 106 of the new cases, followed by Pune circle 43, Nashik circle two, Aurangabad circle three, Latur circle three, Akola circle one, and Nagpur circle six. 

As per the state health department's data, the active caseload in the state is 1,788 and the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far is 8,52,01,913.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh cases 164, Total 81,30,866, Total deaths 1,48,382, Overall tests 8,52,01,913.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Maharashtra 164 Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal