Maharashtra Reports 164 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,788

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 81,30,866 on Thursday after 164 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,382, an official said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 106 of the new cases, followed by Pune circle 43, Nashik circle two, Aurangabad circle three, Latur circle three, Akola circle one, and Nagpur circle six.

As per the state health department's data, the active caseload in the state is 1,788 and the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far is 8,52,01,913.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Fresh cases 164, Total 81,30,866, Total deaths 1,48,382, Overall tests 8,52,01,913.

(Inputs from PTI)