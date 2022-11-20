Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Maharashtra Records 78 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Now 811

Mumbai led with 31 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 25, Nashik six, Akola five, Latur four, Aurangabad three, and two each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, he said.

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 6:32 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 78 Covid-19 cases, which raised the state's tally to 81,35,213, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,404, a health official said.

Mumbai led with 31 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 25, Nashik six, Akola five, Latur four, Aurangabad three, and two each in Nagpur and Kolhapur, he said. The recovery count increased by 62 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,998, leaving the state with an active caseload of 811, he said.

Pune has 317 active cases, followed by 134 in Mumbai and 124 in Thane, he added. With 9,553 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,29,927, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,213; fresh cases 78; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,85,998; active cases 811; total tests 8,55,29,927. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

