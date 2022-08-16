Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 402

With the addition of 104 new cases of coronavirus over the last two days, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,80,850, an official said on Tuesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries reached 4,71,546, he said. The district is now left with 402 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,416 were from Nashik city, 1,79,007 from other parts of the district, 14,009 from Malegaon and 8,502 from outside the district, the administration said.

(With PTI Inputs)