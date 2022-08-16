Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 402

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries reached 4,71,546, he said. The district is now left with 402 active cases, the official said.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 7:08 pm

With the addition of 104 new cases of coronavirus over the last two days, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,80,850, an official said on Tuesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries reached 4,71,546, he said. The district is now left with 402 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,416 were from Nashik city, 1,79,007 from other parts of the district, 14,009 from Malegaon and 8,502 from outside the district, the administration said. 

Related stories

Eight New Covid-19 Cases In Ladakh

Single-day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Nashik COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases Death Toll Unchanged India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India