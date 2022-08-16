Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 836 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 11,758

The state had recorded 1,189 coronavirus cases and one fatality. Mumbai registered 332 fresh cases and accounted for both the coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:43 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 836 fresh coronavirus cases, down by 353 from a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,74,365, while the death toll increased to 1,48,174, said the department in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,189 coronavirus cases and one fatality. Mumbai registered 332 fresh cases and accounted for both the coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was  98.02 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,224 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 79,14,433 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,758. It said 13,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 8,36,78,601.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,74,365; fresh cases: 836; death toll 1,48,174; recoveries 79,14,433; active cases 11,758; total tests 8,36,78,601. 

(With PTI Inputs)

