Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Govt Not Serious In Tackling Measles Outbreak: Ex-Health Minister Tope

Tope, who was the health minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, suggested the government form task forces, speed up the vaccination programme and spread awareness about measles. 

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Former Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Rajesh Tope/ Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 5:53 pm

Former Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday alleged the Eknath Shinde-BJP government is not serious in tackling the measles outbreak. Tope claimed 14 children have died due to measles in the state so far but the government is not doing enough. 

“Healthcare is the prime responsibility of the government which should wake up from its slumber," he told reporters in Jalna. Tope, who was the health minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, suggested the government form task forces, speed up the vaccination programme and spread awareness about measles. 

“The government should rope in the education department for working with the health department. Measles is an infectious disease which spreads easily," he said. Meanwhile, Jalna district vaccination officer Jayshree Bhasure said four measles patients had been detected in the district and three of them recovered while one child is undergoing treatment. 

"68 suspected samples were sent to the laboratory of which 13 samples returned negative. We are awaiting the result of the remaining samples," Bhasure said, adding 500 children have been vaccinated. 

According to the National Immunisation Programme, the measles vaccine has to be administered in two doses – at 9 and 15 months of age. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that mostly affects younger children.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Measles Outbreak Mumbai New Cases Suspected Death Infection Tally Ex-Health Minister Tope Measles-Rubella Vaccine Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live