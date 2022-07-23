Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Maharashtra Government To Launch 100-day Drive To Resolve Issues Of People After Formation Of State Cabinet: CM

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 11:27 pm

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said a 100-day special program will be launched once the cabinet is expanded to resolve issues of people in a time-bound manner. 

The chief minister was speaking virtually at a function organized by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for hawkers to distribute funds in the Thane district. "Different classes of people in Maharashtra are facing varied problems, and to resolve them, a 100-day program will be undertaken," the chief minister said. 

Shinde said laborers and hawkers are important sections of society and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specially asked him to ensure their development. He asked the KDMC to prepare a plan of the proposed development works within the civic limits and submit it to the state government, which he said will receive immediate approval.

 Meanwhile, some hawkers shouted slogans during the event saying they were not allowed to put up their demands before the chief minister and other dignitaries on Saturday night. KDMC commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde said 14,970 applications had been received under the Swavalambi Pathvikrita Scheme, and 2,468 beneficiaries have been given loans of Rs 10,000. 

