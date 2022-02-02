Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

The fire brigade managed to douse the flames after three hours.

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar
Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:36 pm

A major fire broke out at a footwear shop at Sinnar town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday morning, police said. While nobody was injured, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted, said an official.


The blaze started at the shop owned by Chetan Satpute in Chhatrapati Chowk around 7 in the morning. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames after three hours.


As many as six fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said, adding that prima facie short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fire Maharashtra Firefighter
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

Delhi Logs 3,028 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs