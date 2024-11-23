National

Maharashtra Election 2024: Photos Of Mahayuti's Victory Celebrations

The Mahayuti alliance, coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has taken the lead in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Here are some photos of the celebrations.

Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_11
BJP workers celebrate in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

BJP workers celebrate Mahayuti's decisive lead in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

2/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_10
BJP workers celebrate in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
BJP workers celebrate their party's lead in Maharashtra assembly elections, in Nagpur.

3/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_9
BJP workers celebrate in Thane | Photo: PTI
BJP worker celebrate as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Thane.

4/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_8
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory sign along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Thane.

5/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_7
Devendra Fadnavis being greeted by the state BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Kishor Wagh | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP-led Mahayuti candidate from Nagpur South West constituency Devendra Fadnavis being greeted by the state BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Kishor Wagh as the former leads amid the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

6/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_6
Supporters celebrate outside Eknath Shinde's residence | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Supporters celebrate outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after Mahayuti's decisive lead in Assembly polls, in Mumbai.

7/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_5
Supporters celebrate outside BJP head office, in Mumbai | Photo by Dinesh Parab/Outlook
BJP supporters celebrate after Mahayuti's decisive lead in in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

8/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_4
NCP President Ajit Pawar with party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar with party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel amid the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

9/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_3
Festive fervor gripped the BJP head office | Photo by Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Hours before the results are to be announced, a festive fervor gripped the BJP head office at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

10/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_2
BJP workers celebration in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
BJP workers celebrate their party's lead in Maharashtra assembly elections, in Nagpur.

11/11
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 - Mahayuti celebration photos_1
BJP women workers celebrate in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
BJP women workers hold lotus while celebrating NDA's win Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur.

