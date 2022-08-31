Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Maharashtra: Dacoits Strike In Ulhasnagar

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 11:03 am

The gang entered the house of a priest of Swami Dama Ram Sahib Durbar, a religious denomination, by breaking down the main door around 5 am on Tuesday, said an official of Vitthalwadi police station.

They also attacked the priest's son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments.

The accused carried swords, the official said, adding that police have formed several teams to hunt the gang members.

(Inputs from PTI)

