Maharashtra: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Killing Brother

Additional sessions judge S G Inamdar held that the prosecution failed to prove charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused, Gulshan Goli Bahenwal

File Photo
Court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of killing his elder brother | File Photo
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 32-year-old man accused of killing his elder brother, citing that the evidence presented by the prosecution was inadequate and unreliable.

Additional sessions judge S G Inamdar held that the prosecution failed to prove charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused, Gulshan Goli Bahenwal.

A copy of the order dated May 10 was made available on Monday.

The prosecutor informed the court that the alleged accused quarrelled with his elder brother Ravi frequently over petty issues.

On April 16, 2015, Gulshan strangled the victim in a fit of rage at their house in Ulhasnagar.

The judge, in his order, noted that the evidence tendered by the prosecution was inadequate and unreliable to bring home the guilt of the accused, and the offence was not proven against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

