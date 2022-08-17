Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra CID To Probe Ex-MLC Vinayak Mete's Death In Road Accident

Vinayak Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 7:15 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered a probe by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the death of former MLC and prominent Maratha quota leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, said an official.

Vinayak Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Threatens Uddhav Thackeray's Faction's Workers, Complaint Filed

Maharashtra Government Committed To Extend Reservation Benefits To OBCs, Marathas: CM Eknath Shinde

If Required, Portfolios Can Be Exchanged With Eknath Shinde Camp Ahead Of Next Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

The former Legislative Council member, a staunch supporter of reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, was on his way to Mumbai to attend a meeting on the quota issue when he met with the fatal accident.

Soon after the car crash, Shinde had assured Mete's supporters that there would be a thorough investigation into the matter. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Crime Investigation Department (CID) Former MLC Prominent Maratha Quota Leader Vinayak Mete Shiv Sangram Sanghatna Mumbai-Pune Expressway The Former Legislative Council Member
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 