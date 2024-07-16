Maharashtra: 5 Passengers Died After Bus Collides With Tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 42 Others Hospitalised

A bus carrying 84 pilgrims collided with a truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra on Monday killing five passengers and injuring 30 others.
The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight near Adne village.
DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters “The incident occurred last night at around 1 am on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. Around 84 people were travelling in a private bus which fell into a ditch after being dashed by a tractor."
He added, "Around 42 people have been admitted to the hospital and five people have lost their lives"
Pansare has mentioned that the condition of three of them is serious.
The passengers were devotees of Lord Vitthal who hailed from Dombvli near Mumbai and were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.
This accident takes place only a day after a speeding truck hit a parked passenger bus on Gujarat's Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway killing six passengers and injuring eight others.