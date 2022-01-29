Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha: Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From Feb 1

Pawar said that school timings for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that the lunch hour gets excluded and students eat their meals at home.

Maha: Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From Feb 1
Schools and colleges reopening in Pune from February 1 -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 2:16 pm

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune will reopen for physical classes from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, Pawar said school timings for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that the lunch hour gets excluded and students eat their meals at home.

"The final decision to send children to schools and colleges will be on the parents. But the administration will reopen schools," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district. Colleges and schools for Classes 9 and up will be full-time, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that lunch time gets excluded and students won’t have to take off their masks to eat, he said.

Talking about COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group, the minister said, "College students should get both doses of vaccines. We plan to have mobile vans and make other arrangements so that vaccines can be administered in schools and colleges."

Related stories

Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From Feb 1

TN Lifts Curbs, Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen On Feb 1, Withdraws Sunday Lockdown

Govt Mulls Model For Staggered Opening Of Schools Following All Covid Protocols

"At least 86 per cent of eligible children have taken the vaccine in the rural areas, while in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad, the number is less," he said. "The number of infections has come down in Pune in the last three days," Pawar said, refuting rumours about relaxation in mask rule.

Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 new COVID-19 cases and 12 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 13,88,687 and toll to 19,429. The district currently has 2,261 active cases.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Maharashtra Pune Schools Reopening Colleges COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Mandaviya Asks States/UTs To Focus More On Teleconsultation

DCW Issues Notice To SBI, Seeks Withdrawal Of Employment Guidelines For Pregnant Women

Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

Sonu Dariyapur Gang Member Nabbed From North Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway