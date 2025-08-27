Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round women's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jessica Pegula takes on Anna Blinkova in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025

  • Pegula defeated Mayar Sherif in her first-round game while Blinkova edged past over Yuliia Starodubtseva.

  • Live Streaming info and more

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Pegula vs Blinkova, Grand Slam tennis match live.

Ranked 4th in the WTA rankings, Pegula rolled past Mayar Sherif with a confident 6-0, 6-4. And if we go by the rankings, Pegula is a sure-shot favourite to win against Blinkova in the second round.

While Blinkova earned her first main-draw win in New York, defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-1. Historically, the head-to-head favors Pegula at 4-1. Their most recent encounter was a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win for Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ATX Open.

When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. The match will get started at 10:40 PM IST (Approx).

Related Content
Related Content

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Lloyd Harris Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  3. The Tariff Logjam

  4. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  4. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch