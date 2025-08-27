Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

Jessica Pegula takes on Anna Blinkova in the women's singles 2nd round at US Open 2025
Pegula defeated Mayar Sherif in her first-round game while Blinkova edged past over Yuliia Starodubtseva.
Live Streaming info and more
Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova in the second round women's singles of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Wednesday, August 27. The match will be played in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Pegula vs Blinkova, Grand Slam tennis match live.
Ranked 4th in the WTA rankings, Pegula rolled past Mayar Sherif with a confident 6-0, 6-4. And if we go by the rankings, Pegula is a sure-shot favourite to win against Blinkova in the second round.
While Blinkova earned her first main-draw win in New York, defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-1. Historically, the head-to-head favors Pegula at 4-1. Their most recent encounter was a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win for Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ATX Open.
When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. The match will get started at 10:40 PM IST (Approx).
Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.