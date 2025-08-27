Football

Celtic Miss Champions League Spot After Shootout Defeat To Kairat

Celtic will not be seen in the UEFA Champions League this year after a loss in a penalty shootout away to Kairat Almaty on Tuesday. Brendan Rodgers' Celtic were held to goalless stalemate across two legs of play in the play-off clash against Kairat. The goalkeeper of the Kazakh side Temirlan Anarbekov was brilliant in regular time and then showed further brilliance in the shootout to deny three Celtic players and help his team win the game.