Football

Celtic Miss Champions League Spot After Shootout Defeat To Kairat

Celtic will not be seen in the UEFA Champions League this year after a loss in a penalty shootout away to Kairat Almaty on Tuesday. Brendan Rodgers' Celtic were held to goalless stalemate across two legs of play in the play-off clash against Kairat. The goalkeeper of the Kazakh side Temirlan Anarbekov was brilliant in regular time and then showed further brilliance in the shootout to deny three Celtic players and help his team win the game.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat
UEFA Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kairat players celebrate after winning the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

1/9
UEFA Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic
UEFA Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kairat fans cheer as their team wins the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

2/9
Kazakhstan Soccer Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat
Kazakhstan Soccer Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kairat's Ofri Arad shoots penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

3/9
Kazakhstan Soccer Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic
Kazakhstan Soccer Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic's Luke McCowan shoots penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

4/9
Champions League Playoff Second Leg Soccer Match: Celtic vs Kairat
Champions League Playoff Second Leg Soccer Match: Kairat vs Celtic | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov prepares for shootout in penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

5/9
Champions League Playoff Second Leg Soccer Match: Kairat vs Celtic
Champions League Playoff Second Leg Soccer Match: Celtic vs Kairat | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic fans react during the extra time of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

6/9
Celtic vs Kairat
Kairat vs Celtic | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic's Daizen Maeda, center, controls the ball while Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich, left, and Yerkin Tapalov chase him during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

7/9
Kairat vs Celtic
Celtic vs Kairat | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic's Daizen Maeda, center, fights for the ball with Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

8/9
UEFA Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat
UEFA Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic's Reo Hatate, left, controls the ball during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

9/9
UEFA Champions League: Kairat vs Celtic
UEFA Champions League: Celtic vs Kairat | Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Celtic's Liam Scales, front, controls a ball during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Orlatyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  2. Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  3. US Open: Naomi Osaka Advances With Straight-set Win

  4. US Open: Gauff Stretched By Tomljanovic But Through To Round 2

  5. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  3. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. US Overhauls H-1B Visa Programme For Greater Flexibility, Quick Processing | What We Know

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch