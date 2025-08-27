Kairat players celebrate after winning the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kairat fans cheer as their team wins the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kairat's Ofri Arad shoots penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic's Luke McCowan shoots penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov prepares for shootout in penalty during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic fans react during the extra time of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic's Daizen Maeda, center, controls the ball while Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich, left, and Yerkin Tapalov chase him during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic's Daizen Maeda, center, fights for the ball with Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic's Reo Hatate, left, controls the ball during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Celtic's Liam Scales, front, controls a ball during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Kairat and Celtic at Orlatyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.