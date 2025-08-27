Tennis

US Open: Naomi Osaka Advances With Straight-set Win

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka is through to the second round of the ongoing US Open after a straight-set victory over Belgium's Greet Minnen on Tuesday night. Osaka, champion in New York in 2018 and 2020, got into the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Minnen.