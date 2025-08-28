Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

In their tournament openers at Flushing Meadows, Potapova survived a three-set battle against Lin Zhu, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. While Andreeva cruised through with a commanding 6–0, 6–1 victory over Alycia Parks. Andreeva is ranked 5th in the WTA rankings while Potapova stands at 53rd position. So, if we go by rankings, Andreeva is the sureshot favourite to win the contest.