Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025 women’s singles second round: Find out all about the tennis match, including preview, head-to-head records, live-streaming details, and more

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming, US Open 2025
Mirra Andreeva serves against Jasmine Paolini | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva are set to face off in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event on Grandstand Court, New York. Watch the Potapova vs Andreeva Grand Slam tennis match live.

In their tournament openers at Flushing Meadows, Potapova survived a three-set battle against Lin Zhu, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. While Andreeva cruised through with a commanding 6–0, 6–1 victory over Alycia Parks. Andreeva is ranked 5th in the WTA rankings while Potapova stands at 53rd position. So, if we go by rankings, Andreeva is the sureshot favourite to win the contest.

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Head-To-Head Record

Potapova and Andreeva have met twice before, and the rivalry stands evenly at 1–1. Potapova edged out Andreeva in a tight three-setter in Monastir in 2022, while Andreeva returned the favor with a straight-sets win at Wimbledon 2023.

Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025 second-round match being played?

The Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025 second-round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 02:10 AM IST. The timings are subject to change. The contest is set to take played on Grandstand Court.

Where to watch the Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025 second-round match live on TV and online in India?

The Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova, US Open 2025 second-round match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

