Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Eagles, Yellow Canaries Look For Winner

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Tonight's Referee
The referee for tonight's match is 45-year-old Slavko Vincic from Slovenia.
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Players At Stadium
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Recent Form
Benfica: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W
Fenerbahce: 🔴L 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: First Leg Results
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Starting XIs
Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin (gk); Samuel Dahl, Nicolas Otamendi (c), Antonio Silva, Amar Dedic; Enzo Barrenchea, Richard Rios; Kerem Akturkoglu, Leandro Barreiro, Fredrik Aursnes; Vangelis Pavlidis
Fenerbahce: Dominik Livakovic (gk); Archie Brown, Jayden Oosterwolde, Milan Skriniar (c), Mert Muldur, Nelson Semedo; Sebastian Szymanski, Sofyan Amrabat, Fred; Anderson Talisca, Youssef En-Neysiri
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Where To Watch?
The Benfica vs Fenerbahce second-leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEH 2 HD channels.
Find out the live streaming details of the match in India and other places, including Portugal and Turkey, in our live streaming guide.
Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the second of our two live coverages of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg matches. The action in Lisbon between SL Benfica and Fenerbahce starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
