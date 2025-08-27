Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Eagles, Yellow Canaries Look For Winner

Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Talisca celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the Turkish Super Lig against Kocaelispor. | Photo: Instagram/fenerbahce

Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff fixture between SL Benfica and Fenerbahce at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Thursday, 28 August 2025. The first leg in Istanbul ended in a goalless draw, despite the visitors going down to ten men when Florentino Luis was sent off in the 71st minute. Jose Mourinho’s side failed to make their dominance on the ball count, and will seek to break the deadlock in the all-important second leg in Lisbon. Benfica, with two league wins in two matches, will be slight favourites to emerge victorious.. Follow the live scores and updates from the Benfica vs Fenerbahce match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 12:21:07 am IST Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Tonight's Referee The referee for tonight's match is 45-year-old Slavko Vincic from Slovenia.

27 Aug 2025, 11:51:15 pm IST Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Recent Form Benfica: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W Fenerbahce: 🔴L 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W

27 Aug 2025, 11:36:45 pm IST Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: First Leg Results View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Champions League (@championsleague)

27 Aug 2025, 11:13:39 pm IST Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Where To Watch? The Benfica vs Fenerbahce second-leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEH 2 HD channels. Find out the live streaming details of the match in India and other places, including Portugal and Turkey, in our live streaming guide.