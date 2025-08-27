Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Eagles, Yellow Canaries Look For Winner

Benfica vs Fenerbahce Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff Second Leg: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the Estadio da Luz on 28 August 2025

Benfica vs Fenerbahce live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg
Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Talisca celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the Turkish Super Lig against Kocaelispor. | Photo: Instagram/fenerbahce
Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff fixture between SL Benfica and Fenerbahce at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Thursday, 28 August 2025. The first leg in Istanbul ended in a goalless draw, despite the visitors going down to ten men when Florentino Luis was sent off in the 71st minute. Jose Mourinho’s side failed to make their dominance on the ball count, and will seek to break the deadlock in the all-important second leg in Lisbon. Benfica, with two league wins in two matches, will be slight favourites to emerge victorious.. Follow the live scores and updates from the Benfica vs Fenerbahce match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Tonight's Referee

The referee for tonight's match is 45-year-old Slavko Vincic from Slovenia.

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Players At Stadium

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Recent Form

Benfica: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W

Fenerbahce: 🔴L 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: First Leg Results

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Starting XIs

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin (gk); Samuel Dahl, Nicolas Otamendi (c), Antonio Silva, Amar Dedic; Enzo Barrenchea, Richard Rios; Kerem Akturkoglu, Leandro Barreiro, Fredrik Aursnes; Vangelis Pavlidis

Fenerbahce: Dominik Livakovic (gk); Archie Brown, Jayden Oosterwolde, Milan Skriniar (c), Mert Muldur, Nelson Semedo; Sebastian Szymanski, Sofyan Amrabat, Fred; Anderson Talisca, Youssef En-Neysiri

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Where To Watch?

The Benfica vs Fenerbahce second-leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEH 2 HD channels.

Find out the live streaming details of the match in India and other places, including Portugal and Turkey, in our live streaming guide.

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the second of our two live coverages of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg matches. The action in Lisbon between SL Benfica and Fenerbahce starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

You can also follow the other match between Club Brugge and Rangers.

Published At:
