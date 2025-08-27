Class 5 Girl Dies Of Burn Injuries Inside Patna Govt School Washroom

Victim, a 12-year-old student, was discovered with severe burn injuries inside the school washroom under Gardani Bagh police limits.
Doctors at Patna Medical College and Hospital declared her dead; police say investigation is ongoing.
Tension erupted as family staged protest at the school, leading to clashes in which police personnel were allegedly assaulted.
A 12-year-old girl, a Class 5 student, died on Wednesday after being discovered with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run Girls’ Middle School in Patna.
According to police, as cited in The Hindu, the victim was found unconscious with critical burns within the premises of the school located under Gardani Bagh police station limits. She was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared her dead.
According to PTI, “It is still not clear how the girl sustained severe burns or how she ended up in the washroom. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Patna SP (Central) Diksha.
According to PTI, tensions escalated after news of the girl’s death reached her family, who arrived at the school and created a ruckus. Some police personnel were allegedly assaulted during the chaos before the situation was brought under control.
Police have withheld the identity of the deceased.