Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Teddy Bears Face Uphill Battle

Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Tongiht's Referee
The referee for tonight's match is 44-year-old Felix Zwayer from Germany.
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Players At Match
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Recent Form
Club Brugge: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W
Rangers: ⚫D 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: First Leg Results
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Starting XIs
Club Brugge: Simon Mignolet (gk); Joaquin Seys, Brandon Mechele, Jorne Spileers, Kyriani Sabbe; Raphael Onyedika, Hans Vanaken (c), Aleksandar Stankovic; Christos Tzolis, Nicolo Tresoldi, Carlos Forbs
Rangers: Jack Butland (gk); Jayden Meghoma, John Souttar (c), Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons; Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard, Lyall Cameron; Djeidi Gassama, Danilo, Oliver Antman
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Where To Watch?
The Club Brugge vs Rangers second-leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEH 5 HD channels.
Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the first of our two live coverages of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg matches. The action in Bruges between Club Brugge and Rangers starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
