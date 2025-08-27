Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Teddy Bears Face Uphill Battle

Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Brandon Machele celebrates after scoring in the first leg in Glasgow. | Photo: Instagram/clubbrugge

Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff fixture between Club Brugge and Rangers at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on Thursday, 28 August 2025. Club Brugge have a massive 3-1 lead from the first leg in Glasgow, with Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers, and Brandon Machele scoring for the visitors. Danilo scored a consolation goal in the second half, keeping Rangers in the tie. However, Russell Martin’s side will need to pull off a magical comeback in the second leg in Bruges against an in-form Club Brugge side who sit fourth in the Belgian Pro League 2025-26 table. Follow the live scores and updates from the Club Brugge vs Rangers match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 12:20:33 am IST Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Tongiht's Referee The referee for tonight's match is 44-year-old Felix Zwayer from Germany.

27 Aug 2025, 11:50:33 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Recent Form Club Brugge: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W Rangers: ⚫D 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D

27 Aug 2025, 11:36:33 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: First Leg Results View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Champions League (@championsleague)

27 Aug 2025, 11:25:23 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Starting XIs Club Brugge: Simon Mignolet (gk); Joaquin Seys, Brandon Mechele, Jorne Spileers, Kyriani Sabbe; Raphael Onyedika, Hans Vanaken (c), Aleksandar Stankovic; Christos Tzolis, Nicolo Tresoldi, Carlos Forbs Rangers: Jack Butland (gk); Jayden Meghoma, John Souttar (c), Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons; Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard, Lyall Cameron; Djeidi Gassama, Danilo, Oliver Antman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangers Football Club (@rangersfc)

27 Aug 2025, 11:13:41 pm IST Club Brugge Vs Rangers LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Where To Watch? The Club Brugge vs Rangers second-leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEH 5 HD channels. Find out the live streaming details of the match in India and other places, including Belgium and Scotland, in our live streaming guide.