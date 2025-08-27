Club Brugge Vs Rangers Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Club Brugge vs Rangers UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff 2nd leg X
Club Brugge players celebrate after Brandon Mechele's goal against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg. | Photo: X/ClubBrugge
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Club Brugge play Rangers in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg on 28 August

  • Find out when and where the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

Club Brugge host Rangers at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium, for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie. Watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers football match live tonight (August 28, 2025), India time.

Brugge enter the second leg with a strong foundation, holding a 3-1 aggregate advantage from their first-leg win at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. In that match, the Belgian side shocked Rangers by racing to a three-goal lead within the opening 20 minutes, although Danilo pulled one goal back for the home team.

Nicky Hayen’s men have been in excellent form, having won five straight matches across all competitions. Their performance at home is expected to play a crucial role in cementing their progression to the Champions League group stage.

Rangers Confront A Daunting Challenge

Manager Russell Martin steers Rangers as they confront the daunting task of overturning a 1-3 aggregate deficit. The Scottish side’s domestic form has been inconsistent, and they have struggled away from home in European competitions, failing to win any of their last four away fixtures.

Moreover, Rangers face the setback of missing key players such as Cyriel Dessers and Dujon Sterling, further complicating their comeback hopes. An inspired performance from Martin’s squad is imperative if they are to reverse the deficit and secure a place in the group stage.

Related Content
Related Content

Club Brugge Vs Rangers Head-To-Head Record

The historical record between Club Brugge and Rangers is evenly balanced. In their three previous competitive encounters, each team has recorded one win, while one match ended in a draw.

The two teams met in the group stage of the Champions League 1992-93 season. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, but Rangers won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in front of a packed Ibrox.

Despite this balanced history, Club Brugge’s recent dominance and the advantage of playing at home position them as favourites in this decisive clash. Rangers, meanwhile, are eager to turn the tide, especially with the high-profile Old Firm derby against Celtic scheduled for Sunday.

In related news, FC Kairat eliminated Celtic from the Champions League with a penalty shoot-out in Kazakhstan. Tonight’s result will not only determine Champions League progression but also influence the momentum for upcoming crucial fixtures.

Club Brugge Vs Rangers Live Streaming Details

When is the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

Where to watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live online?

The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

In Belgium, the match will be live-streamed on the VTM GO and RTL Play platforms. Fans in the UK can watch it live online on the discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video platforms.

Where to watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live telecast?

The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.

In the UK, TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the match on television. Belgian fans can watch it on TV on the RTL Club, VTM 2, and Pickx+ Sports 1 channels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  4. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  5. Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Banu Mushtaq Affirms Respect For Dasara Festival Amid Inauguration Row

  3. Big Boost To India’s Battery Ecosystem, Says PM Modi At E-VITARA Launch

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  4. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

  5. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch