Club Brugge host Rangers at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium, for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie. Watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers football match live tonight (August 28, 2025), India time.
Brugge enter the second leg with a strong foundation, holding a 3-1 aggregate advantage from their first-leg win at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. In that match, the Belgian side shocked Rangers by racing to a three-goal lead within the opening 20 minutes, although Danilo pulled one goal back for the home team.
Nicky Hayen’s men have been in excellent form, having won five straight matches across all competitions. Their performance at home is expected to play a crucial role in cementing their progression to the Champions League group stage.
Rangers Confront A Daunting Challenge
Manager Russell Martin steers Rangers as they confront the daunting task of overturning a 1-3 aggregate deficit. The Scottish side’s domestic form has been inconsistent, and they have struggled away from home in European competitions, failing to win any of their last four away fixtures.
Moreover, Rangers face the setback of missing key players such as Cyriel Dessers and Dujon Sterling, further complicating their comeback hopes. An inspired performance from Martin’s squad is imperative if they are to reverse the deficit and secure a place in the group stage.
Club Brugge Vs Rangers Head-To-Head Record
The historical record between Club Brugge and Rangers is evenly balanced. In their three previous competitive encounters, each team has recorded one win, while one match ended in a draw.
The two teams met in the group stage of the Champions League 1992-93 season. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, but Rangers won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in front of a packed Ibrox.
Despite this balanced history, Club Brugge’s recent dominance and the advantage of playing at home position them as favourites in this decisive clash. Rangers, meanwhile, are eager to turn the tide, especially with the high-profile Old Firm derby against Celtic scheduled for Sunday.
In related news, FC Kairat eliminated Celtic from the Champions League with a penalty shoot-out in Kazakhstan. Tonight’s result will not only determine Champions League progression but also influence the momentum for upcoming crucial fixtures.
Club Brugge Vs Rangers Live Streaming Details
When is the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?
The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?
The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.
Where to watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live online?
The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
In Belgium, the match will be live-streamed on the VTM GO and RTL Play platforms. Fans in the UK can watch it live online on the discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video platforms.
Where to watch the Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live telecast?
The Club Brugge vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.
In the UK, TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the match on television. Belgian fans can watch it on TV on the RTL Club, VTM 2, and Pickx+ Sports 1 channels.