Maha Records 201 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 2,802

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
National

In Maharashtra on Monday, the health department reported 201 new Coronavirus cases, but no new deaths linked to the infection. Meanwhile, 219 more patients recovered.

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:46 am


Maharashtra on Monday recorded 201 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, where 219 more patients recovered, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,27,900, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,372, said the department in a bulletin.

On Sunday, the state recorded 440 cases and one fatality due to respiratory illness.

Of the new cases recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, Mumbai accounted for nearly 50 per cent at 96, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.14 per cent.

The department said 219 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,76,726 and leaving the state with 2,802 active cases.

It said 7,324 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their overall number to  8,50,79,305.

