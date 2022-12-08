Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Maha Minister Demands Vande Bharat Express From Nagpur To Hyderabad

Maha Minister Demands Vande Bharat Express From Nagpur To Hyderabad

There is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area, the minister said.

PM flags off Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 8:14 am

 Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad.

The four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar said in the letter, as per a release issued by the Chandrapur district information office on Wednesday.

Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Gondia and Chandrapur districts, he said. There is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area, the minister said. If the government starts the Vande Bharat Express, the four districts in Vidarbha will be benefitted, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Maha Minister Demands Vande Bharat Express Nagpur Hyderabad
