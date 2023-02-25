Maha: 12 Cows Die Of Suspected Acidosis At Kaneri Math

Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
As many as 12 cows have died of suspected acidosis, a metabolic disorder, at a `goshala' or cow shelter at the Kaneri Math in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday. 

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:43 am

As many as 12 cows have died of suspected acidosis, a metabolic disorder, at a `goshala' or cow shelter at the Kaneri Math in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Friday. Three of the animals died on Thursday and nine on Friday, while 12 more cows are being treated and are stable, said an official from the state Animal Husbandry Department. Kaneri Math is the highest seat of the Kadsiddheshwar religious tradition. Its goshala has more than 1,000 cows. The official said a team of veterinary doctors is treating the animals. 


Acidosis, the official said, is a kind of food poisoning and is caused by the consumption of cooked food such as dry rotis. It is characterized by too much acid in body fluids. The cattle are not used to consuming cooked food and it is possible that the cows might have been fed such food inadvertently,  he said. The Math, in a statement, termed the deaths of cows as "unfortunate and unexpected." 


"The incident is unexpected and unfortunate. We take utmost care of cows and while doing this, the death of some cows is painful," said the statement. It added that the incident took place due to someone's ignorance and the post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause. A Marathi news channel claimed that its journalists were manhandled by some unknown people on the Math's premises when they went to the spot to cover the news.

The Math said in the statement that it apologizes on behalf of the management for the misbehavior with journalists by some people. The Shree Kshetra Siddhagiri Mahasansthan of Kaneri Math in Karveer tehsil is currently organizing a seven-day program  Sumangal Panchmahabhoot Lokotsav that began on February 20. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

National Cow Shelter Management Animal Husbandry Acidosis Metabolic Disorder Cows Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis
