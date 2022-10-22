Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 22 Covid-19 Cases, 18 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 122

The death toll remained at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 18 to touch 10,43,752, he said. The state now has an active caseload of 122, the official added.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 10:39 am

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,649 on Friday after the detection of 22 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, a health official said.

So far, 3,01,14,531 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 3,638 during the day, he said.

A government release said the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the state increased by 9,870 on Friday and stood at 13,34,86,829.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,649, new cases 22, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,752, active cases 122 number of tests so far 3,01,14,531. 

(With PTI Inputs)

