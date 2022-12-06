Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 1 New Case Of Covid-19; Active Tally At Six

Madhya Pradesh Sees 1 New Case Of Covid-19; Active Tally At Six

At least 1,350 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 3,02,38,919, the official added.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:37 pm

With just one new case of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh's tally of infections stood at 10,54,906 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,776 and the count of recoveries reached 10,44,124, leaving the state with six active cases, he said.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,54,906, new cases one, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,124, active cases seven, number of tests so far 3,02,38,919. 

Visually told More

