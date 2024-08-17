Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Daughter For Relationship With Man From Another Caste In Gwalior

A man has allegedly killed his daughter after a fight with her over her relationship in Madhya Pradesh. Reports said the victim was in relationship with a young man from another caste in the state's Gwalior. Following the incident, the accused father has been detained.
PTI quoting Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said the murder was committed under the Girwai police station limits.
Reportedly, the man’s daughter was in love with a youth from another community, but he and his other family members were opposed to it.
There was a fight on Friday between the father and daughter over her relationship, during which the man strangled her, the report said.
After being informed, police reached the spot and detained the man, the report said.
It added that a probe is underway in the case.