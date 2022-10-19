Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 19 Coronavirus Cases

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 19 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,54,591 at a positivity rate of 0.8 percent, a health official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:23 am

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 19 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,54,591 at a positivity rate of 0.8 percent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775.

The recovery count increased by 16 to reach 10,43,704, leaving the state with 112 active cases, he said.

With 2,185 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,03,760, he added.

A government release said 13,32,70,123 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 12,696 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,591, new cases 19, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,704, active cases 112 number of tests so far 3,01,03,760.

(Inputs from PTI)

