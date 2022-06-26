Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Madhya Pradesh HC Asks SDM To Take Decision On Mosque Construction Issue In 2 Months

The construction of the mosque was stayed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kevlari on March 23 this year and it was challenged by the local Auliya Ahl-e-Sunnat Committee through its president Firoz Khan.

Madhya Pradesh High Court PTI

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:57 pm

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed authorities in Kevlari in Seoni district to decide on pending complaints and objections related to the construction of a mosque on private land, which has been stayed, within two months. The construction of the mosque was stayed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kevlari on March 23 this year and it was challenged by the local Auliya Ahl-e-Sunnat Committee through its president Firoz Khan.

The committee, in its plea, had said the SDM must hear it as it wants to raise objections to the complaints against the construction. "My client is constructing a mosque on private land for which the Bhu Adhikar Patra has been issued by the district collector. Some persons have made complaints on different grounds to stop construction," Amanulla Usmani, counsel for the petitioner, said. "As per Section 7(2) of Madhya Pradesh Sarvajanik Dharmik Bhawan Tatha Sthan Viniyaman Adhiniyam 1984, only the district collector has the authority to order halting of construction of a mosque if norms are contravened," Usmani added.

A single bench of the MP HC of Justice Vivek Agarwal directed the Kevlari SDM to hear the applicant and decide the pending application within two months. The order, which was passed on June 22, also said the court was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. It also said the advocate for the state Sudeep Chatarjee was in agreement. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

