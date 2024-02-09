M S Swaminathan's Research As Plant Geneticist Addressed Food Insecurity

Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan's research as a plant geneticist addressed the issue of food insecurity and helped small farmers augment their income by enhancing productivity.

He dedicated his entire life to improving agriculture and the income of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Bharat Ratna would be conferred on M S Swaminathan in recognition of his monumental contributions to the nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

"He was motivated more by the results of what he did on the ground and the people's love and affection," his daughter and former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General, WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said about his work and dedication. Over the years, his contribution made the country that once depended on American wheat to feed its people in the 1960s, transform into a foodgrain surplus nation.

Fondly addressed as MS by his friends and colleagues, Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, in his long career demonstrated what he advocated -- developing new varieties for food security -- and ensured bumper crops by working side by side with farmers.