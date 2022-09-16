Lucknow: Wall Collapse Due To Heavy Rain Leaves 10 People Dead

At least nine people were killed here after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.