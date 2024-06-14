National

CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home, Walking Out With Bags

The incident, which occurred on June 7, saw the women entering the house, which belongs to Sandeep Gulati, Joint Director with the Health Department, and leaving with valuables.

X
CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home | Photo: X
info_icon

A group of women has been caught on CCTV stealing jewellery and cash from a house in Lucknow's Ashiyana area.

According to India Today, the family was not present at the time of the theft. CCTV footage shows the women collecting items from inside the house and stacking them together before exiting through the gate with the stolen goods.

The police have been informed and are investigating the case.

CCTV Footage:

According to Statistica, there was a significant increase in theft cases reported across India in 2022, with over 652,000 cases recorded. This represents a substantial rise compared to the previous year and continues an exponential trend of increasing theft cases in the country since 2005. 

