National

Loss Of Lives In School Bus Accident In Haryana Heart-Rending: President Murmu

Six children were killed and around 20 injured after their school bus overturned in Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.

President Droupadi Murmu condoles the school bus accident in Haryana Photo: File Image
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the news of death of schoolchildren in a bus accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh district was heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear "this cruel blow".

In a post on X in Hindi, Murmu said, "The news of the death of innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children."

The bus belonged to a private school and was being driven rashly at a high speed due to which the driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a tree, causing it to overturn, police said, citing reports.

