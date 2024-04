National

Lok Sabha Elections | Reporters Guarantee | Outlook's Shahina KK speaks to Subramani

Subramani, the secretary of the People's Protest Committee against the Airport talks about how the agriculture economy would be spoiled by the proposed airport project. He says while having another option with less ecological damage and human displacement, the Govt is unnecessarily insisting on the project. People will not give up and will fight till they win. This is their soil and they will not leave it.