Local Passengers Block Train Services At Ranaghat Station

Local passengers blocked train services at Ranaghat station in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday morning demanding running of more Ranaghat-Sealdah EMU trains, officials said.

The blockade started at around 8.40 am due to which train services were disrupted at Ranaghat station. The blockade was cleared and normal train service was restored from 10.15 am onwards, the Eastern Railways spokesperson said.

The local passengers demanded running of more Ranaghat-Sealdah EMU trains in the morning hours as the train from Lalgola in Murshidabad to Sealdah via Ranaghat is crowded and they are not able to board it.

(With PTI inputs)