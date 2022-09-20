Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan

Light to moderate showers are expected for the next four-five days in some areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur divisions of east Rajasthan, Meteorological Department said here on Tuesday. However, the monsoon has receded from some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions today, it said.

According to MeT office, another low pressure area remains over the Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast, which is very likely to move in a west-northwest direction towards Odisha and North Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of this system, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur divisions of East Rajasthan for the next four-five days, it said.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Bharatpur and Kota divisions on September 22-23, the MeT office said. There is also a possibility of light rain at isolated places from Thursday to Saturday in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, east Bikaner, Nagaur and Churu districts of western Rajasthan, it said.

Light to moderate rain occurred in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 18 mm was recorded in Bauli of Sawai Madhopur while the state capital Jaipur received 6.3 mm of rain during this period, the weather office said.

