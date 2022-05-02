Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Light Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of UP

While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in western part of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to be witnessed on May 2 and May 3, the IMD said.

Light Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of UP
Light Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of UP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 5:48 pm

Light rain accompanied with thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in western part of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to be witnessed on May 2 and May 3, the IMD said.

Related stories

Can Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Check The Spread? Here Are The Arguments From Both Sides

Finland And Sweden To Apply For NATO Membership Later This Month Following Ukraine Invasion

Odisha Logs Two More COVID-19 Deaths After Gap Of 11 Days

Very light to light rain and thunderstorm are expected at isolated places over the state on May 4 and May 5, they forecast.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Rains Weather Forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Extreme Weather Conditions Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills