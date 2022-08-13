Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Light Rain Expected In Delhi

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degrees celsius.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 9:55 am

A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected during the day in the national capital, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degrees celsius, the IMD bulletin said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 80 per cent, it said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was "satisfactory" (56) around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

