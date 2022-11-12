Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
LeT Militants, Handlers Booked For Threatening Journalists Online

For sending threatening letters to Kashmiri journalists, the police filed a case on Saturday against militants and handlers affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:21 pm

Police on Saturday filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of its offshoots for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.  

"Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. 

"FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS," Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter.  

TRF or The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a shadow of the LeT outfit, had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime." 

