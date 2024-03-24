National

Let Go Of Past Grievances, Embrace New Opportunities: Vice President Dhankhar On Holi Eve

In his message on the eve of the festival of colours, Dhankhar said Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Photo: PTI
info_icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described the festival of Holi as an opportunity to reinforce connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities.

In his message on the eve of the festival of colours, Dhankhar said Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring.

"It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. Holi serves as an opportunity to reinforce our connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities," the vice president said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra