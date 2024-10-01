National

Lebanon Explosions Prompts India To Limit Chinese CCTV Devices, New Rules To Prioritize Local Market

The government is set to lay down new guidelines for the sale and purchase of surveillance devices indicating a ban on Chinese companies. The decision comes after a deadly series of electronic device explosions in Lebanon due to a security breach.

Chinese CCTV ban India surveillance device guidelines
Representative image Photo: Pexels
The government of India is reportedly planning to limit the use of Chinese-made surveillance equipment in response to recent incidents of coordinated pager explosions in Lebanon. Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the government is set to implement guidelines that prioritize the purchase of surveillance devices from local vendors.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the new policy regarding surveillance cameras is set to take effect on October 8, effectively reducing the presence of Chinese companies in India’s surveillance sector and creating opportunities for domestic firms.

“In light of the pager explosions, the government will be taking a close look at critical sourcing of certain components or parts of the supply chain,” an industry source stated as per the TOI report. 

This move follows a growing concern over the security implications of foreign surveillance technologies.

The government had initially issued gazette notifications in March and April this year, which outlined “Make in India” guidelines for surveillance cameras and set criteria for CCTV certification. However, the timeline for enforcement has been accelerated in response to the security situation in Lebanon. 

The revised guidelines will restrict operations to suppliers from “trusted locations,” ensuring that the Indian government has visibility over the entire manufacturing process and can guarantee the absence of potential data security vulnerabilities.

“The guidelines for security certification, issued in March, will come into force in October. The main concern is not the explosions but the risk of data leaks from CCTV cameras in sensitive areas. The government aims to ensure that only products from trusted locations are used," the source said as per the TOI report.

Market analysis indicates that current key players in India’s surveillance market include CP Plus, Hikvision, and Dahua, with the latter two being Chinese companies that together hold over 60% of the market share. In November 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned the sale of equipment from Hikvision and Dahua, citing national security concerns. 

Varun Gupta, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said that these companies will need to enhance their localization efforts and invest in research and development to comply with the new guidelines.

While the government has not yet adopted a “rip and replace” policy for existing surveillance equipment, it remains a possibility as the landscape evolves. The emphasis on promoting domestic products is expected to reshape procurement practices in India’s surveillance market significantly.

