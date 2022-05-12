Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lawyer Sadavarte, Key Accused In MSRTC Protest Case, Appears Before Police

The section empowers the police to initiate preventive action against habitual offenders likely to commit certain offences. Accordingly, the lawyer appeared before the Gamdevi police, the official said.

Lawyer Sadavarte, Key Accused In MSRTC Protest Case, Appears Before Police
Sadavarte claims to represent a section of striking employees of the MSRTC MSRTC Employees Tonsure Their Heads Demanding Implementation Of 7th Pay Commission

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:41 am

Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, a key accused in a case related to a protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence last month by striking MSRTC employees, on Wednesday appeared before the Gamdevi police here, an official said. Sadavarte was summoned under section 110 of the CrPC as a preventive action and asked to appear before police officials, he said.

The section empowers the police to initiate preventive action against habitual offenders likely to commit certain offences. Accordingly, the lawyer appeared before the Gamdevi police, the official said.

Related stories

Raut Meets Pawar, Says "Hopeful Of MSRTC Workers Strike Ending Soon."

Sadavarte, who claims to represent a section of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested after the protest outside Pawar's residence and later released on bail by a city court.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lawyer Sadavarte Key Accused MSRTC Protest Case CrPC Preventive Action Habitual Offenders Commit Certain Offences City Court Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Quitriam Finance (QTM), Terra (LUNA) And Cronos (CRO) Could Surprise Many Investors With 20X Gains 

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action