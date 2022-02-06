Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official said.

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours
Lata Mangeshkar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:11 pm

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said. Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai around 12.30 pm.

 

It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official said.

 

Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Death Lata Mangeshkar Dies Cremated Mumbai City
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics