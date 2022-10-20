Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Lalu Flags Falling Rupee Gets Slammed By BJP

On Thursday, Lalu Prasad attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the rupee's steady devaluation and alleged demonetisation had ruined the economy.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:54 pm

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the steady devaluation of the rupee and claimed steps like demonetisation had left the economy in ruins.

Prasad, who is away in Singapore for treatment of kidney problems, offered his take on his official Twitter handle.

"Rupee is at its weakest ever. The value of the dollar has crossed 83 rupees. Those who banned notes overnight, causing the economy to collapse, have shut their mouths on the rupee's free fall. Price rise, unemployment, and poverty never find mention from them," said the RJD chief.

The tweet evoked a riposte from state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand who said "after reaching Singapore, Lalu Ji is understanding the dollar better..... All international rating agencies are appreciating PM Modi's management of the Indian economy. But this is beyond the comprehension of Bihar's former chief minister who also held the finance portfolio."

