Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lakhimpur Violence: Allahabad High Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Ashish Mishra

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.  

undefined
Ashish Mishra PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:29 pm

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.  

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were killed. A journalist was the eighth victim.  

The order on Mishra’s bail plea was reserved by the Bench of Justice Krishna Pahel.  

It was argued on behalf of Mishra that at the time of the incident, Mishra was not at the spot of violence, which has been stated by 197 people in their affidavits.

Related stories

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: HC To Hear Bail Plea Of Ashish Mishra On May 30

Farmers Hope To Get Justice: Rakesh Tikait On Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Cancels Ashish Mishra's Bail, What Happened So Far

Earlier, the High Court had granted bail to Mishra on February 10, which was later rejected by the Supreme Court, directing HC to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side. 

Tags

National Supreme Court Directing High Court Bench Of Justice Krishna Pahel Lakhimpur Violence Allahabad High Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Ashish Mishra Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies