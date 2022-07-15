Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lake Encroachment: High Court Summons BBMP Engineers

The High Court on Friday summoned the executive engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to appear before it on July 20 in connection with the encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:31 pm

The High Court on Friday summoned the executive engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to appear before it on July 20 in connection with the encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru.

The court was hearing a petition regarding encroachment in Subramanyapura, Begur, and Puttenahalli lakes. 

Not satisfied with the measures undertaken and the submission of the civic agency's counsel, the court ordered for the EEs concerned to be present in the court and file submission on the deadline before which the encroachments should be removed.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe took the BBMP to task and said writing letters sitting in the BBMP office was not enough to remove encroachments. 

The court took the civic agency to task on Friday as the court's June 2 order to remove encroachments was not followed.

Tags

National Subramanyapura Begur And Puttenahalli Lakes Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe Lake Encroachment High Court BBMP Engineers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies