Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Ladakh Reports 35 New Covid Cases, 51 Recoveries

No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Union Territory on Tuesday, the officials said.

Covid-19 test (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 4:31 pm

Thirty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally to 27,902 in the Union Territory, even as the number of active cases fell off to 305, officials said on Wednesday.
 

On the bright side, 51 more patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 43 were discharged in Leh and eight in Kargil, they said.

On the bright side, 51 more patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 43 were discharged in Leh and eight in Kargil, they said.
 

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 27,369 in Ladakh, they said.  Of the total of 35 new cases from Union territory, all such cases were reported from Leh district, according to the officials.

A total of 1,519 sample reports in Ladakh were found coronavirus negative, they said. Of the total active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, Leh accounts for 268 and Kargil district 37. 

With PTI inputs.

