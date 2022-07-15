Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Records 14 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Ladakh's Covid-19 tally climbed to 28,602 on Friday with 14 fresh cases.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:14 pm

 Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 28,602 on Friday with 14 fresh cases, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 59 -- all in Leh.

As many as 419 samples were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 324 samples from Leh and 80 from Kargil tested negative, they said.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Records 2,312 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Infections Dip

Madhya Pradesh Logs 193 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,004

Sikkim Logs 87 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 39,762

Four more people recovered from the viral disease in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh increased to 28,315, the officials said.

They said 2,263 passengers were screened at the Leh airport; 879 people, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened in Leh's Khaltse; and 365 people were screened at the Upshi checkpost on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway.

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Ladakh Records 14 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Highway
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies