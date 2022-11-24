Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lachit Borphukan Epitomised Unparalleled Courage: PM On The Birth Anniversary Of Ahom General

Ahom general Lachit Borphukan was born 400 years ago on Thursday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he epitomized courage unlike any other.

Lachit Borphukan Epitomised Unparalleled Courage: PM On The Birth Anniversary Of Ahom General
Lachit Borphukan Epitomised Unparalleled Courage: PM On The Birth Anniversary Of Ahom General Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 12:47 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 400th birth anniversary of 17th-century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and said he epitomised unparalleled courage.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat which thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to Borphukan's valour and heroism

"Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan," Modi said in a tweet. 

"He (Borphukan) epitomized unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader," Modi said.

A three-day mega event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan began here on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the celebrations Wednesday morning in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Modi will attend a function marking the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan at Vigyan Bhawan here on Friday.

Related stories

Over 200 Houses And Shops Were Gutted In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Assam Cabinet Decides To Hand Over Border Violence Probe To CBI

Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing: Armed Mobs Burn Assam Government Office, Vehicles After Border Killings

Tags

National Lachit Borphukan 400th Birth Anniversary Brahmaputra River PM Narendra Modi Courage Assam Vigyan Bhawan Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13