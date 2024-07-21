National

Kuwait: Back From Home After Vacation, Kerala Family Dies In Blaze

Kuwait: The family had returned to from a vacation in Kerala, arriving around 4 pm local time on Friday.

Kerala family killed in Kuwait blaze |
Kerala family killed in Kuwait blaze | Photo: Facebook
info_icon

On the day, they returned from vacation in Kerala to Kuwait, an Indian family including a couple and their two children died in a blaze at their accommodation in the Middle East country.

The tragedy happened on Friday night which left Mathews Mulackal, his wife Lini Abraham, and their two children—hailing from Neerattupuram in Alappuzha, suffocated to death due to the fire caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner at around 8 pm in their second-floor flat in Abbasiya area, PTI reported.

A total of 49 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf area on Wednesday - PTI
Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The family had returned to Kuwait from a vacation in Kerala, arriving around 4 pm local time on Friday. Mathews Mulackal worked at Reuters, while his wife Lini was a staff nurse at Adan Hospital in Al Ahmadi Governorate. Their children attended Bhavans School in Kuwait," the report mentioned.

"Mathew has been working there for the past 15 years. They left for Kuwait after their vacation on Thursday night from Nedumbassery Airport," the report quoted the family’s relative from Kerala as saying.

Bodies Of VIcitms Charred Beyond Identification, Officials To Conduct DNA Testing - AP
Kuwait Fire Accident: Kerala Death Toll Rises To 24; Bodies Charred Beyond Identification, DNA Test Needed

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said it is in touch with the family in Kerala and will ensure the early repatriation of the bodies of the four Indians.

The accident comes close on the heels of a devastating fire accident that claimed the lives of 45 Indians in a labour accommodation last month.

The report said Major General Khaled Fahd, the acting head of the General Fire Force, was present at the fire scene and quoted the General Fire Force announcement on their X platform that their teams had successfully controlled the blaze in an apartment building.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X: "Embassy @indembkwt expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr Mathews Mulackal, his wife and 2 children due to fire in his flat in Abassiya yesterday night. Embassy is in touch with his family and will ensure early repatriation of mortal remains."

